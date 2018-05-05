Russian opposition leader Navalny detained amid Putin protests

Russian police have detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a demonstration against President Vladimir Putin in central Moscow.

Thousands of demonstrators denouncing Mr Putin’s upcoming inauguration into a fourth term gathered on Saturday in the capital’s Pushkin Square.

Video showed police carrying a struggling Mr Navalny, who is Mr Putin’s most prominent foe, out of the square, carrying him by the legs and arms.

Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated on Monday for a six-year term (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Police in riot gear waded into the crowd on Pushkin Square and were seen grabbing some demonstrators and leading them away. A helicopter hovered overhead to monitor the crowd.

The unauthorised protest was part of a day of nationwide demonstrations. Police made arrests at demonstrations in some other cities.

News reports and social media postings said protests had attracted hundreds or more in at least 10 cities in the east and Siberia.

- Press Association