Russian opposition leader Navalny allowed to leave Russia
14/11/2018 - 08:00:00Back to Russia World Home
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been able to fly out of the country after being told he was barred from leaving a day earlier.
Mr Navalny was travelling to France to attend a hearing of his case at the European Court of Human Rights when he was stopped at a Moscow airport on Tuesday and told he had been barred from leaving Russia because of a bailiff ruling.
He posted a picture of himself at passport control at a Moscow airport on Wednesday morning, saying he has now been allowed to leave the country.
He said on Tuesday that the bailiffs had not notified him that they had issued a ruling to collect about £24,000 in damages in a civil lawsuit against him. The money was promptly paid.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here