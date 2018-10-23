Russian football fans hurt in Rome escalator accident

An accident involving an escalator in the Rome metropolitan system has injured about 20 people, mostly Russian football fans.

A video on Sky TG24 shows the escalator accelerating suddenly and the people riding down on it collapsing on to one another.

The dramatic footage shows people on the parallel escalator trying to pull others to safety. Firefighters evacuate an injured person (Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP)

The prefect’s office put the number of injured at 20, mostly Russians in the city for a Champions League game between CSKA Moscow and Roma.

The accident happened in a metro stop near the main Termine train station.- Press Association