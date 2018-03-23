Russian ambassador to UK sends well wishes to those directly affected by use of nerve agent in Salisbury
Russian ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko has sent his well wishes to those who were directly affected by the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury.
"Glad to know that detective sergeant Nick Bailey has been discharged from hospital. Hoping for recovery of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, too," he wrote on Twitter.
