Russia will give Syria new missile defence systems soon, general says

Russia has said it will supply the Syrian government with a sophisticated air defence system.

It comes after Moscow condemned a missile attack launched by the US, the UK and France earlier this month.

Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi

Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi said in a statement that Russia will provide Syria with "new missile defence systems soon".

Col Gen Rudskoi did not specify the type of weapons, but his remarks follow reports in the Russian media that Moscow is considering selling its S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Syria.

Top Russian officials said earlier this month that Moscow may reconsider a pledge it gave a decade ago not to provide Syria with the S-300 system in light of the airstrikes on Syria earlier this month.

Russia is a key ally of Syrian president Bashar Assad.

