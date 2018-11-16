Russia ‘has access to UK visa processing’

Russian intelligence has infiltrated the computer infrastructure of a company that processes British visa applications, according to investigative group Bellingcat and Russian website The Insider.

The investigation aims to show how two suspected Russian military intelligence agents, who have been charged with poisoning a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury, obtained British visas.

The Insider and Bellingcat said they had interviewed an unidentified man who worked for a company that processes visa applications for several consulates including Britain.

The man, who fled Russia last year and applied for asylum in the US, said he had been coerced to work with an agent who revealed to him that they had access to the British visa centre’s CCTV cameras and had a diagram of the unit’s computer network.

