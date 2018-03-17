Russia expels 23 British diplomats amid row over spy poisoning

Russia has expelled 23 British diplomats in a retaliatory move in the spy poisoning stand-off.

Russia's Foreign Ministry had today summoned the British ambassador for talks in the dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in the UK.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled as part of measures to punish Russia over the March 4 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

Speaking in Moscow, British Ambassador Laurie Bristow said: "Russia today has informed me of steps that Russia will be taking."

The ambassador did not reveal what steps Moscow had taken.

He said the UK would "always do what is necessary to defend ourselves, our allies and our values against an attack of this sort".

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning.

Mr Putin's spokesman denounced the claim.