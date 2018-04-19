Russia claims no traces of poison on Yulia Skripal's route to Moscow airport

Russian investigators say they have traced back the steps of Yulia Skripal from her Moscow home to the airport before she flew to London, and found no traces of poison.

Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England, with a military-grade nerve agent last month.

Yulia Skripal lives in Moscow and was visiting her father in the UK, which led British investigators to believe that she might have unwittingly carried the substance with her.

Russia's Investigative Committee released online CCTV footage from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

It said it had traced Ms Skripal's taxi cab ride and her movements around the airport.

The investigators said they identified everyone on Ms Skripal's flight and said none of the passengers displayed any symptoms of poisoning.