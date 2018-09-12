Russia and China to conduct regular war games together, minister says

Moscow and Beijing plan to conduct regular joint war games similar to massive ones being held this week, Russia’s defence minister said.

Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe have visited the Tsugol firing range in eastern Siberia where nearly 300,000 Russian troops and about 3,200 Chinese troops are participating in joint exercises.

The week-long Vostok (East) 2018 manoeuvres launched on Tuesday span vast expanses of Siberia and the Far East, the Arctic and the Pacific Oceans.

They involve 1,000 Russian aircraft and 36,000 tanks.

China sent 900 combat vehicles and 30 aircraft to join the drills at Tsugol.

The deployment reflects its shift towards a fully-fledged military alliance with Russia amid tensions with the United States. Mongolia has also sent a military contingent.

