Rugby star Danny Cipriani in court over ‘police assault’ at Jersey nightclub

England rugby star Danny Cipriani is due to appear in court accused of assaulting police during an incident at a Jersey nightclub.

The fly-half, 30, was also charged with resisting arrest, common assault, larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises after he was detained in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gloucester’s summer signing had recently fought his way back into the England squad after a decade’s absence and was due to make his debut appearance for his club on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident is believed to have occurred at a venue connected to The Royal Yacht hotel in Mulcaster Street in the island’s capital, St Helier.

Gloucester Rugby Club Statement - Wednesday 15 August https://t.co/ymh8gawrtt — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) August 15, 2018

It happened just hours after England cricketer Ben Stokes was cleared of affray following a city centre brawl outside Bristol nightclub Mbargo.

The 27-year-old was recalled to England’s Test squad after he was acquitted of affray by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Cipriani last week vowed to “do everything I can” to remain in the England set-up after making his first Test match start in 10 years.

He was on the island with his club during a pre-season tour including a training session with the Jersey Reds team.

Morning #glawsfamily 🙌🏼



The squad are on their travels today, heading to Jersey for a preseason training camp.



We’ll have content from the Island throughout the week in the lead up to our first hit out against Ulster next Saturday!



✈️🇯🇪 #GlosInJersey pic.twitter.com/fNNLlO3XOp — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) August 12, 2018

Announcing his arrest in a statement on Wednesday evening, his team said: “Gloucester Rugby are aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub.

“The club will be issuing no further comment at this time but will make a further announcement in due course.”

A States of Jersey Police spokesman said Cipriani was charged on Wednesday afternoon with “common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises”.

- Press Association