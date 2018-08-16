Rugby star Danny Cipriani fined for Jersey bar assault

England rugby star Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 over an assault at a Jersey bar.

The 30-year-old fly-half pleaded guilty at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to resisting arrest and common assault.

A female police officer suffered bruising to her neck in the incident at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier on Wednesday, the court was told.

England rugby star Danny Cipriani pleaded guilty to assault after an incident at the Royal Yacht Hotel in Saint Helier, Jersey (Yui Mok/PA)

Cipriani was fined £1,500 for resisting arrest and £500 for assault.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the police officer.

The incident happened just hours after England cricketer Ben Stokes was cleared of affray following a city centre brawl outside Bristol nightclub Mbargo.

The 27-year-old was recalled to England’s Test squad after he was acquitted of affray by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Danny Cipriani in action for England at Twickenham (Paul Harding/PA)

Cipriani has been in court before.

He was convicted of drink-driving after he crashed his black Mercedes into a taxi in London on June 1 2015.

He was ordered to pay a total of £7,620 in fines and costs and banned from driving for 18 months.

