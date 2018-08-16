Rugby star Danny Cipriani fined for Jersey bar assault
England rugby star Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 over an assault at a Jersey bar.
The 30-year-old fly-half pleaded guilty at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to resisting arrest and common assault.
A female police officer suffered bruising to her neck in the incident at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier on Wednesday, the court was told.
Cipriani was fined £1,500 for resisting arrest and £500 for assault.
He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the police officer.
The incident happened just hours after England cricketer Ben Stokes was cleared of affray following a city centre brawl outside Bristol nightclub Mbargo.
The 27-year-old was recalled to England’s Test squad after he was acquitted of affray by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
Cipriani has been in court before.
He was convicted of drink-driving after he crashed his black Mercedes into a taxi in London on June 1 2015.
He was ordered to pay a total of £7,620 in fines and costs and banned from driving for 18 months.
- Press Association