’We love your country,’ Trump tells Theresa May at World Economic Forum

US President Donald Trump has assured Theresa May that "we love your country" as the pair met at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mr Trump said he wanted to correct a "false rumour" of a trans-Atlantic rift - sparked by their earlier spat over his retweeting of videos by far-right group Britain First and his decision not to visit London for the opening of the new US embassy.

Shaking hands with Mrs May before the cameras at the Swiss ski resort, Mr Trump said that they would "talk about" his mooted state visit to the UK.

But neither he nor the Prime Minister gave any clue when it might take place.

