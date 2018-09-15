Rollercoaster with 21 passengers on board becomes stuck at UK theme park

Twenty-one people were trapped on a rollercoaster for about two hours when it became stuck at a UK theme park.

Emergency services used ladders, ropes and scaffolding to reach those 50 feet in the air at Gulliver’s World in Warrington during the rescue, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire crews, helped by paramedics and theme park staff, secured the carriages after the brigade was called at 1.13pm on Saturday, the fire service said.

A mother described how it stalled when her seven-year-old daughter was on.

“Two wheels came off the ride and it stopped suddenly. Kids were screaming and staff just stood there basically not knowing what to do for 20 minutes,” said the mother, who asked not to be named.

“I’m just glad she’s safe but as a mother it was one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever seen.

“The ride looks unsafe and needs to be shut.”

Firefighters used two ropes to lower three people to safety, and said everyone had been rescued by just after 3.30pm.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

