Rollercoaster stalls leaves dozens of passengers hanging 100ft above ground

Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after a rollercoaster made an emergency stop at Universal Studios Japan.

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster's two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100m ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 100ft above the ground.

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan's "Golden Week" series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely.

The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

A total of 64 passengers aboard the Flying Dinosaur roller coaster at Osaka's Universal Studios Japan were left hanging 100 Feet in the Air ‒ literally ‒ for roughly two hours on Tuesday after the ride's emergency stop was activated by operators. pic.twitter.com/gpccXqSD6U — Daily Hurriyat (@HurriyatPk) May 2, 2018

The park apologised and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.

The ride resumed operation after repairs and safety checks.

- AP