Robert De Niro apologises to Canada for Trump’s ‘idiotic behaviour’

Robert De Niro has apologised to Canadians for the “idiotic behaviour of my president” a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.

De Niro said that President Trump’s remarks about Canada are a “disgrace” and apologised to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada.

President Trump called Mr Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” following the summit on Saturday.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump advisers also attacked the Canadian PM, branding him a back-stabber.

De Niro made his comments at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Nobu hotel in Toronto.

At the Tony awards, De Niro launched an expletive at President Trump and pumped his arms for emphasis.

Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.

- Press Association