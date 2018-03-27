Roads blocked in Catalonia over Puigdemont detention

Demonstrators have blocked motorways and roads in Catalonia amid sustained protests over the detention of the former regional leader Carles Puigdemont.

The separatist politician is in preliminary custody awaiting a northern German court's decision on an extradition request by Spain.

The regional transportation service in Catalonia says a main motorway through eastern Spain is blocked by protesters in Figueres, near the border with France, as is a national road between Tarragona and Valencia.

El moment en que els #CDR deixen passar els vehicles a la sortida #Figueres nord de l’AP7 que havien quedat atrapats en direcció a França. pic.twitter.com/KcZizrGDY7 — CatInfo Girona (@Cati_Girona) March 27, 2018

Protesters also caused disruptions in the early hours of Tuesday in several roads in central Barcelona, the regional capital.

Protests broke out in Barcelona after news that Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont had been detained in Germany https://t.co/gYjKWvEYFH pic.twitter.com/Bb4akDoaB7 — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2018

Further decisions in Germany appear unlikely before Easter. A court in Schleswig will decide on formal pre-extradition custody and whether his extradition is admissible.

Such cases are typically dealt with in writing, without a hearing, though one is possible.

- Press Association and Digital Desk