Road trip past Mars begins as Space X successfully launches Falcon heavy Rocket

SpaceX's new rocket the Falcon Heavy has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car on an endless road trip past Mars.

The rocket rose from the same Florida launch pad used by Nasa nearly 50 years ago to send men to the moon.

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

The three boosters and 27 engines roared to life at Kennedy Space Centre, where thousands gathered to watch the launch, which had been delayed by high wind.

Two of the boosters are recycled and programmed to return for another touchdown on land.

What I saw, my front yard. Space X Falcon Heavy rocket launch. pic.twitter.com/ZiGBq8tFZa — Allen Derochie (@AllenDuece) February 6, 2018

The third is new and has its sights on an ocean platform.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk owns the rocketing Tesla Roadster, which is aiming for a solar orbit reaching Mars.