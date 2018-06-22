Rival Koreas agree to reunions of war-separated families

North and South Korea have agreed to hold temporary reunions of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War as they boost reconciliation efforts amid a diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the reunions will take place at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort from August 20 to 26.

South Korean Yoo Gi-jin, 93, talks with Red Cross officials to fill out application forms to reunite with family members living in North Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

It said the countries will each send 100 participants to the reunions. People with mobility problems will be allowed to take a relative to help them.

Such temporary reunions are highly emotional as most wishing to take part are elderly people who are eager to see their loved ones before they die.

- Press Association