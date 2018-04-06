Rival Korean leaders to meet in historic summit

Later this month Kim Jong-un of North Korea and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet for the first time at the “truce village” of Panmunjom for talks aimed at extending the recent détente on the Peninsula.

The talks, on April 27, will pave the way for a historic summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of May.

The two Korean leaders will meet at Peace House, a South Korean building which lies south of the demarcation line that bisects Panmunjom, which means that Kim would become the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the Korean War.

Leaders of the two Koreas have held talks only twice since the 1950-53 Korean War, in 2000 and 2007, under previous liberal governments in South Korea. The Korean Peninsula was divided in 1945 into a U.S.-dominated south and Soviet-backed north, which became sovereign nations three years later.

