Rising property values mean Britain now has 17,289 million-pound streets

Kensington Palace Gardens in London has retained its crown as Britain’s most expensive street, although average property values there have slipped by £1.3 million (€1.46 million) over the past year and now stand at £35.6 million (€39.8 million).

Kensington Palace and the Royal Albert Hall are just a short stroll away for residents of Kensington Palace Gardens, as are Kensington High Street and Notting Hill for a spot of shopping.

Property website Zoopla, which ran the study, said that despite feeling the impact of the recent cooldown in London property prices, Kensington Palace Gardens had held first place on its “rich list” since its research started a decade ago.

Despite London’s property market continuing to plateau, its sheer desirability means that its most exclusive boroughs continue to dominate the list

All 10 of Britain’s most expensive streets are in London, although average property values in all of them have declined over the past year, according to Zoopla’s findings.

Grosvenor Crescent remains in second place on Zoopla’s list with an average property value of £21.7 million (€24.3 million).

Meanwhile, rising property values across the country generally mean there are now 17,289 streets in Britain where the average property value is £1 million or over, up from 14,417 in 2017.

Outside London, Reading has the highest number of streets where the average property value is £1 million-plus, with 242.

Nine in 10 (91.2%) streets which have an average property price of £1 million (€1.16 million) and above are in southern England.

Excluding southern England, the most expensive streets are nestled in the suburbs around Manchester and Cheshire.

Away from the South, Broadway in Altrincham (postcode area WA15) is the most expensive street, with average property prices at £2,864,222 (€3,207,355), followed by Whitebarn Road in Alderley Edge (postcode area SK9), where the average home is valued at £2,788,625 (€3,122,702).

Looking across the regions, the South East has the highest number of million pound streets where homes are worth at least £1 million on average, at 6,491 – accounting for over a third (37.5%) of the total.

This is followed by London, which has 5,843 million pound streets.

At the other end of the spectrum, 33 streets in Wales have average property values at £1 million or more – less than a quarter of the number in the town of Harpenden in Hertfordshire, which has 145 million pound streets.

The North East of England has 97 million pound streets, while Scotland has 161.

Lawrence Hall, spokesman for Zoopla, said: “Despite London’s property market continuing to plateau, its sheer desirability means that its most exclusive boroughs continue to dominate the list.

“While the capital may be home to the most expensive streets, it’s the South East region that takes the top spot for the highest volume of streets with an average value of £1 million or more, perhaps due to the rising cost of London’s commuter belt areas.”

Here are Britain’s most expensive streets, according to Zoopla, with the postcode and the average property value:

1. Kensington Palace Gardens, London W8, £35,647,605 (€39,918,188)

2. Grosvenor Crescent, London SW1X, £21,738,111 (€24,342,336)

3. Courtenay Avenue, London N6, £21,054,602 (€23,576,943)

4. The Boltons, London SW10, £19,252,295 (€21,558,719)

5. Ilchester Place, London W14, £15,235,846 (€17,061,100)

6. Compton Avenue, London N6, £13,599,140 (€15,228,316)

7. Albemarle Street, London W1S, £11,906,934 (€13,333,384)

8. Cottesmore Gardens, London W8, £11,869,602 (€13,291,580)

9. Frognal Way, London NW3, £11,627,793 (€13,020,802)

10. Manresa Road, London SW3, £11,271,556 (€12,621,888)

Here are the numbers of million pound streets across Britain, where the average property is worth £1 million-plus, ranked from highest to lowest according to Zoopla:

1. South East England, 6,491

2. London, 5,843

3. East of England, 2,679

4. South West England, 757

5. North West England, 459

6. West Midlands, 364

7. East Midlands, 232

8. Yorkshire and the Humber, 173

9. Scotland, 161

10. North East England, 97

11. Wales, 33

And here are the top 10 towns outside London with the highest numbers of million pound streets, according to Zoopla:

1. Reading, 242

2. Guildford, 230

3. Sevenoaks, 218

4. Leatherhead, 206

5. Farnham, 184

6. Woking, 175

7. Richmond, 170

8. Esher, 155

9. Maidenhead, 146

10. Harpenden, 145

- Press Association