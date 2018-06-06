Resident of flat where Grenfell fire started ‘not to blame’

The Grenfell Tower tenant in whose flat the fire started was “absolutely blameless” and subject to a “nasty lie” about packing a bag before fleeing, his lawyer has said.

Fourth-floor resident Behailu Kebede acted “quickly and instinctively” when he was woken by his smoke alarm on June 14 2017, calling 999 and alerting neighbours, Rajiv Menon QC told the public inquiry into the disaster.

The kitchen in flat 16 (Grenfell Tower Inquiry)

The hearing was told that Mr Kebede left his home with no shoes, keys or wallet – not clutching his hastily assembled belongings, as was reported at the time.

Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick was called upon to “explicitly exonerate” the survivor following a “campaign of harassment” by the media

Mr Menon said: “In short, Behailu Kebede did exactly what Grenfell Tower residents who discovered a fire in their flat were told to do by the fire action notice posted by the lifts.”

He added: “He desperately wanted to do more to help his neighbours and friends, but what more could he do? He felt utterly helpless.”

The inquiry heard that Mr Kebede had lived in the west London high-rise block for 25 years, having originally moved from Ethiopia.

He had concerns about the refurbishment work done on the tower and “personally had problems with incorrectly fitted double-glazed windows that left gaps between the frame and the concrete”.

It is suspected that the fire set light to the flammable exterior cladding through the gaps around the flat windows.

Plan of the kitchen in flat 16 where the fire started (Grenfell Tower Inquiry)

Appealing directly to Sir Martin, he said: “Mr Kebede hopes that, having heard all the evidence, the inquiry will make a clear and unequivocal statement that Mr Kebede as absolutely blameless for the outbreak of the fire, its spread and its fatal consequences.

“This is vitally important. If the inquiry does not explicitly exonerate Mr Kebede, all these sleazy accusations and hurtful innuendo, all the racist assumptions and ignorance that currently prevail will continue unabated.

“The inquiry needs to set the record straight. The inquiry needs to change the narrative about Behailu Kebede.

“The inquiry needs to thank Mr Kebede for his prompt effort that he made on the night to contact the fire brigade, raise the alarm and warn his neighbours.

“Sitting on the fence in respect of Mr Kebede, with the greatest respect, will not do.”

The fourth floor layout of Grenfell Tower (Grenfell Tower Inquiry)

The inquiry is currently hearing openings from the lawyers of core participants at Holborn Bars in central London.

Sir Martin was forced to admonish several people who yelled their approval and then applauded Mr Kebede’s lawyer as he spoke on the issue of racial discrimination.

Mr Menon had been supporting calls for the inquiry to consider whether racial or class discrimination played a role in the disaster when he was interrupted.

Sir Martin said: “These proceedings have been conducted with a great deal of dignity and sensitivity and I expect it to continue in that way.

“I’m not willing to tolerate shouting, calling out or anything else from those in the room.”

- Press Association