Rescuers battle tough conditions to reach Spanish boy stuck in borehole

Rescuers are making slow progress in exceptionally difficult conditions trying to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole in the countryside eight days ago, Spanish officials said.

Angel Garcia, the leading engineer co-ordinating the search and rescue operation, said work had to stop briefly early on Monday to perform maintenance on a drill being used to create a vertical shaft.

Mr Garcia said the rocks are extremely hard and the drill has been working non-stop for many hours at the site near the town of Totalan in Malaga. Drill machines and excavating machinery on top of the mountain near Totalan (Gregorio Marrero/AP)

The shaft runs parallel to the borehole and aims to go down 60 metres (197ft) – roughly to where the boy is believed to be.

The drill has so far reached 53 metres.

After that, miners will be lowered down the shaft to dig a horizontal tunnel to the boy’s presumed location.

