Republican politicians have nominated Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize should be awarded to President Donald Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea, a group of Republican politicians have said.

A historic meeting between Mr Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un over denuclearisation could be announced by the week's end.

.@GuyPBenson: "If this does work out, of course the president deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. The last president got one for doing literally nothing." #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/bQS4l84CxI — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 30, 2018

Indiana Representative Luke Messer unveiled a letter on Wednesday to members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee that was signed by 18 Republicans.

The letter says that North Korea has evaded demands from the international community to cease its aggressions but that Mr Trump's "peace through strength policies are working" and bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.

Mr Messer is running for the US Senate in Indiana, where support for Mr Trump has become a litmus test for Republican voters.

Several other Republicans on the letter are also running for governor or senator.

- PA & Digital Desk