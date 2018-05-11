Reports of school shooting in California

Back to World Home

Police in the United States are responding to reports of a shooting at a California school.

Local media is reporting a man with a gun on the campus of Highland High School.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed police were called to the school at 7.30am (3.30pm Irish time) to investigate a possible shooting.

They confirmed one person has been detained regarding the call at the high school in Palmdale.

Deputies are on scene searching the campus.

No other information is available.

The school's principal has asked for the public to stay away from the campus while police assesses the situation.

Police have also searched the campus of nearby Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale and says the school is clear.

They have found no evidence of crime so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS:

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World