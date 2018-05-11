Reports of school shooting in California

Police in the United States are responding to reports of a shooting at a California school.

Local media is reporting a man with a gun on the campus of Highland High School.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed police were called to the school at 7.30am (3.30pm Irish time) to investigate a possible shooting.

Update: Abt 0730 am. Call of shots heard near Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD deputies on scene. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

They confirmed one person has been detained regarding the call at the high school in Palmdale.

Deputies are on scene searching the campus.

No other information is available.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

The school's principal has asked for the public to stay away from the campus while police assesses the situation.

Law enforcement is working to assess the situation. Please stay clear of campus. Will update as soon as have more information. — HHS Principal (@HHSPrincipalCG) May 11, 2018

Police have also searched the campus of nearby Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale and says the school is clear.

They have found no evidence of crime so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

