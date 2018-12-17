Report reveals 2017 was 40-year high for gun-related deaths in the US

Gun-related deaths in the US last year reached a 40-year high, according to a new report.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention's WONDER database shows that in 2017 nearly 40,000 people were killed from gun-related incidents.

By contrast, gun-related incidents accounted for less than 29,000 deaths in 1999.

Last year marked some of the deadliest mass shootings in the US, including the Las Vegas shooting, in which 58 concertgoers were killed.