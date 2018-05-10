Remains of Roman-era temple found in Egypt
10/05/2018 - 15:18:00Back to World Home
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered the remains of a temple dating back to the second century.
The temple, which dates back to the reign of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, was found near the Siwa Oasis in the western desert, the antiquities ministry said.
It includes the foundations of a large limestone building.
Abdel-Aziz al-Dimeiry, head of the archaeological mission, said they found a five-metre long limestone painting bearing Greek inscriptions and decorated with the sun disc surrounded by cobras.
He said the painting, which is believed to be part of the temple’s entrance, was found in good condition and will undergo restoration.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here