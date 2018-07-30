Released Palestinian teenage protester says she has political future

Teenage Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi has vowed to keep demonstrating against the Israeli occupation and said she expects to have a “political future”.

Ms Tamimi spoke after serving an eight-month sentence for slapping two Israeli soldiers in an incident captured on film that has made her an icon among Palestinians and their supporters.

She said she hopes to pursue a law degree in order to document human rights violations.

Ahed Tamimi is hugged by her father Bassam after her release from prison (AP)

The curly-haired 17-year-old struck the soldiers outside her West Bank home in frustration after learning that troops wounded a cousin in nearby clashes.

Israel views her as a provocateur.

Her case sparked debate over what constitutes legitimate resistance to Israel’s half-century rule over the Palestinians.

