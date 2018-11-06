Relatives remember those killed in Indonesia plane disaster

Hundreds of relatives of victims have prayed and thrown flowers into the Java Sea where a Lion Air jet plunged into the water more than a week ago, killing all 189 people on board.

Two Indonesian navy vessels took the relatives to the crash location where a massive search effort is still underway.

Many wept when they saw search personnel working.

Officials from the navy, search and rescue agency and Lion Air threw wreaths into the sea.

One, named Santun, said visiting the location helped him grieve.

A relative cries during a prayer service (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

He said: “Up until now I believed that my daughter would be found safely but if God decided differently and my daughter is found dead or not even found then as a father I would sincerely accept it.”

- Press Association