'Realistic' to believe Brexit deal can be reached between EU and UK in 6-8 weeks: Barnier
10/09/2018 - 16:48:00
It is "realistic" to believe a Brexit deal can be agreed between the UK and EU within the next six to eight weeks, Michel Barnier has said.
The EU's chief negotiator told the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia it was "possible" that a deal could be agreed by the start of November.
Mr Barnier said: "If we are realistic, I want to reach an agreement on the first stage of the negotiation, which is the Brexit treaty, within six or eight weeks."
Good meeting in Ljubljana w/ PM designate @sarecmarjan for update on final stage of #Brexit negotiations.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 10, 2018
United on EU core principles. Determined to work hard for agreement on orderly withdrawal, incl. Ireland/NI, and political declaration on ambitious future relationship pic.twitter.com/ghK8FOAc9U
He added: "The treaty is clear, we have two years to reach an agreement before they leave... in March 2019.
A Brexit deal by November is "realistic" and "possible," says EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier https://t.co/xkzHqgbdsu pic.twitter.com/uWO68SjVw1— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) September 10, 2018
Responding to Mr Barnier's comments, the British Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We have said ourselves that we are focused on securing a deal in October and that continues to be what we are working towards."
- Digital Desk & Press Association