Rapper J Hus jailed for carrying knife outside shopping centre

Award-winning rapper J Hus has been jailed for eight months for having a knife outside a major London shopping centre.

The English music star, appearing in court under his real name Momodou Jallow, apologised and said he regretted his “foolish actions” at carrying the 10cm blade near Westfield, in Stratford, in June.

The 23-year-old, who won best song at the Mobo awards last year, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today.

Wearing a black T-shirt and dark jeans while surrounded by three dock officers, the rapper did not react as the sentence was passed.

Being a public figure that many look up to, I simply should have known better

J Hus, who the court heard has six convictions for 10 offences, had initially pleaded not guilty to possession of a blade in a public place but changed his plea at a further hearing in October.

Her Honour Judge Sheelagh Canavan told him: “You are a role model to many, yet you have failed to leave your past behind you.”

She added: “This, in such a young life, is the fourth occasion when you have gone out armed in public with a knife.”

In a letter read to the court by his barrister Henry Blaxland QC the rapper said: “My decision to carry a weapon was careless, ill-advised and utterly stupid.

“Being a public figure that many look up to, I simply should have known better.”

He said he had not been in his “right state of mind” and spoke of the effect the stabbing of a close friend days earlier had had on him.

He added: “I am in no way trying to justify my actions as they are unjustifiable.

“I am deeply sorry, I regret my foolish actions.”

J Hus, of Baldwin Drive, Peterborough, England, was also ordered to pay a £140 surcharge.

The court also made a criminal behaviour order banning him from entering or travelling through the Newham borough for the next three years and from associating with a number of named individuals.

