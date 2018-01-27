Rain-swollen Seine burst its banks in Paris

Floodwaters are nearing their peak in Paris, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing major tourist areas and threatening wine cellars and museum basements, officials say.

Unusually heavy rains have swollen the Seine and other rivers in the region, forcing a halt to all boat traffic in Paris, including tourist cruises.

💦

🌊The Seine overflowing in Paris💧

💦 Because of heavy rainfalls last days🌊 pic.twitter.com/knua8KTdIJ — Heather💝 (@Amber02150) January 24, 2018

Some quay-side restaurants were submerged, and roads and parks were closed - along with the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum.

However, authorities said on Saturday that the flooding will not be as bad as forecast earlier this week.

The heart of Paris is underwater — and the images are a shocking reminder the city could be overdue for a historic flood https://t.co/Ph7ymElSjI pic.twitter.com/Ruf4UuSORE — Tech Insider (@techinsider) January 26, 2018

Seine still rising, at 5.50 m mark in Paris this morning. Photo: Patrick Colpron / @MeteoExpress pic.twitter.com/CHa0ToF0Gh — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 25, 2018

The river is expected to peak in Paris on Sunday at six metres (about 20 feet) or less on the Austerlitz scale, well below the 8.6 metres hit in record floods in 1910.

- PA