'Rain is not going to deter voters, absolutely not': Midterm elections seen as referendum on Trump presidency

By Joyce Fegan, in America

People are hard to hate close up, especially in America.

One man, who reluctantly tells me he was born in Colombia, advises that I get out of the rain before I get pneumonia.

Another woman, whose husband is Puerto Rican, hangs around the polling station to shelter me with her small umbrella.

Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Gates Mills, Ohio. Across the country, voters headed to the polls Tuesday in one of the most high-profile midterm elections in years. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Away from the polling stations of Queens, New York, women huddle around TV screens in their neighbourhood laundromat watching election coverage, stores offer 10% if you can show you voted and the rain pours down in heavy, unabated sheets.

“I just took an elderly couple who live in my mom’s building to their voting place, it’s a heavy turnout, this rain is not going to deter voters, absolutely not,” says George Bonfante.

George lives in the Jackson Heights neighbourhood of Queens, so diverse, that you could be anywhere in the world going just on people’s faces.

“Unity is what we need, divisiveness is what we don’t need. Forget you being a Democrat or a Republican,” he says walking straight out of the polling booth.

READ MORE: Voters in midterms experiencing long queues and malfunctioning machines

He voted democrat, as did every single person I spoke to in Jackson Heights, part of a district that is about to elect the youngest ever woman, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, to Congress.

However, the locals here weren’t always staunch liberals.

Nayab Rizvi, who moved to America from India in 1973, used to vote Republican.

“This is very important to vote, especially this year. I used to be a Republican you know, then I changed my mind,” explains Nayab.

Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for the Senate in Texas, waves to supporters as he leaves a polling place with his family after voting, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

When and how did this change come about?

“When Bush came as President, since then, they changed a lot of policies. I’m not happy with Trump’s policies, so now I’m voting for the Democratic party,” he answers while adding that life in America has been very good to him.

Someone who has experienced the nastier side of the anti-immigrant sentiment is Ella Rubin.

Ella had a stranger shout at her on the street that she had crossbred – the woman was pointing towards her three-year-old daughter.

“It’s just horrible that our President is a hateful person, because my kids are mixed, you know?

“And for me, yeah I’m good, I walk around, I have a Jewish last name, but to know that my kids have a Hispanic last name and to know they’re considered immigrants in his (Trump’s) eyes, it’s just horrible,” she says, visibly emotional.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at Show Me Center, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Ella says her area is mostly Democratic and it was in a state of shock when Trump was elected in 2016.

“The day Trump was elected this place was quiet, people walking around like: ‘What happened?’,” she says.

But on this election day, with the rain pouring down, her neighbours are busy casting ballots, in what most people consider a referendum on Trump himself.