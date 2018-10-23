Radical cleric Abu Hamza’s conviction upheld in US

A US appeals court has upheld the conviction and life prison sentence given to radical cleric Abu Hamza for supporting terrorism.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals said there was overwhelming evidence against Hamza, who was tried under the name Mustafa Kamel Mustafa.

The court also ruled that Hamza’s 2012 extradition to the US from England did not come with conditions preventing his incarceration at the Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. Abu Hamza (John Stillwell/PA)

Hamza is missing both hands and his lawyers say he belongs at a prison better suited to people with disabilities.

He was convicted in 2014 of ensuring there were satellite communications for kidnappers during a 1998 attack that killed four tourists in Yemen, of supporting plans to open an al Qaida training camp in Bly, Oregon, and sending someone to an Afghanistan training camp.

Hamza led the Finsbury Park Mosque in the 1990s.- Press Association