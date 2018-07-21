Putin’s football gift to Trump given routine security check

The red and white football given to US President Donald Trump by Russian leader Vladimir Putin is undergoing a routine security screening.

The US Secret Service said that is standard for all gifts to the president.

During a joint news conference after their summit this week in Finland, Mr Putin used football metaphors and was handed a football that he tossed to Mr Trump.

Russia has recently hosted the 2018 World Cup.

Finally, if it were me, I’d check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 16, 2018

Mr Trump said he would give the ball to his 12-year-old son Barron, a football fan.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Putin critic, tweeted after the exchange that he would have the ball checked for listening devices and “never allow it in the White House”.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told a security conference he is sure the ball “has been looked at very carefully”.

- Press Association