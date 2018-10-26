Putin invited to visit Washington next year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington next year, US officials said.

National security adviser John Bolton said: “We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations.”

Speaking during a visit to the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia, he added that no date has been set. John Bolton speaks to the media in Tbilisi (Shakh Aivazov/AP)

Mr Bolton noted that Mr Putin and President Donald Trump are set to meet in Paris next month when they attend events marking 100 years since Armistice Day on November 11.

Mr Putin and Mr Trump held a summit in Helsinki in July amid sharp differences over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election.- Press Association