Putin casts ballot in Russian presidential election

Vladimir Putin has cast his ballot in the Russian presidential election, seeking a mandate for a fourth term.

The Russian president is certain to win in Sunday's election, so voter apathy is widespread.

Vladimir Putin exits a polling booth as he prepares to cast his ballot during Russia's presidential election in Moscow. Photo: Yuri Kadobnov/Pool Photo via AP.

Authorities have spent unprecedented funds to get out the vote to ensure he has a strong mandate for his next six years in office.

Some 145,000 observers are monitoring the voting in the world's largest country, including 1,500 foreigners and representatives from opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political movement.

Mr Navalny himself is barred from running. President Putin faces seven challengers but none poses a serious threat.

