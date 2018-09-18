Pussy Riot member’s poisoning claims highly plausible, doctors say

German doctors treating Pyotr Verzilov, a member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot, say claims that he was poisoned are “highly plausible” based on his symptoms.

Dr Karl Max Einhaeupl of Berlin’s Charite hospital told reporters there is no evidence Mr Verzilov is suffering from a long-term illness.

His colleague, Dr Kai-Uwe Eckardt, said Mr Verzilov, who has Canadian citizenship, has been in intensive care since arriving in Berlin on Saturday but that his condition is not life threatening.

peter plz get better pic.twitter.com/Z23jG9Dinu — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) September 14, 2018

Dr Eckardt said Mr Verzilov was treated well in Moscow before being flown to Germany. He said the symptoms indicate a disruption of the part of Mr Verzilov’s nervous system that regulates the inner organs.

Doctors in Berlin have not yet determined what substance was responsible for the poisoning.

- Press Association