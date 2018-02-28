Pupils return to Florida high school devastated by gun massacre

Classes have resumed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since 17 students and teachers were killed by an expelled classmate with an AR-15 rifle, thrusting pupils into the centre of America's gun debate.

As well as about 50 uniformed police officers, grief counsellors are on campus in Parkland "to provide a lot of love, a lot of understanding" and help students ease back into their school routines, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

"We're going to fight to make sure this is the last school shooting to happen. We're going to make sure this is the last one." @michaelstrahan talks to a survivor as she returns to Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the shooting. pic.twitter.com/XWc75AewB4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2018

A long line of cars circled the school and dozens of television trucks and vehicles were camped out nearby as pupils, parents and staff were ushered through a security cordon.

A banner "Welcome Back Eagles" sign covers the main entrance, and the walkway leading onto the campus is lined with flowers, photographs and other memorials to the those killed.

Some of the students returned despite severe gun wounds, but even those who were not hit by bullets have spoken of emotional trauma.

The Douglas students return to school after two weeks of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school safety debate.

“How do you return to normalcy after that?”: About 3,000 Parkland students are going back to school today, two weeks after the shooting massacre that killed 17 people https://t.co/JJk9kYtVz1 https://t.co/GHhh7pVIOT — CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2018

Douglas sophomore Charlotte Dixon said some of her friends are having a hard time returning to classes, but they are encouraged by the attention to gun laws their actions have brought.

Ms Dixon said: "I'm so glad that people are stepping forward and talking about keeping it relevant ... because it shouldn't happen to anyone ever again."

Relatives of the Stoneman Douglas victims kept up the pressure in Florida's capital with emotional testimony during a legislative hearing to discuss passing a bill that would, among other things, raise the age limit to buy long guns from 18 to 21.

Angie, a senior at Stoneman Douglas High: "We're still kicking. We're still sending a message. Don't forget about us because we can't forget those who we lost." pic.twitter.com/vrnsmwhzkV — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 28, 2018

The bill also would create a programme that allows teachers who receive law-enforcement training and are deputised by the local sheriff's office to carry concealed weapons in the classroom, if also approved by the school district.

The school's superintendent has spoken out against that measure.

The House Appropriations Committee's 23-6 vote in favour of the bill followed more than four hours of emotional discussion with the parents of some of the 17 killed, and nearly two weeks of activism by students on social media and in televised debates.

Governor Rick Scott said he hopes a gun and school safety bill is passed before Florida's annual legislative session ends on March 9.

Today in Miami, I brought together leaders to speak about our major action plan to keep students safe in Florida schools, including a $500 million investment in school safety and mental health. https://t.co/MiF2e2STV2 pic.twitter.com/hvqmS0ozMa — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 27, 2018

He had proposed measures that overlap with the legislature's plan but did not include arming teachers. However, he declined to say whether he would veto the sweeping package if it included that provision.

Max Schachter, father of 14-year-old victim Alex Schachter, said the bill the House committee eventually approved does not go far enough - but could have saved his son.

Max Schachter, father of 14-year-old Alex Schachter who was killed at #Parkland, testifies before the Florida Senate. He says while this gun reform safety bill is not perfect, if it was in place already, his son would still be alive. #FloridaSenate pic.twitter.com/jiYxfya1zN — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) February 27, 2018

"If we would have had these measures in place, I would not have had to bury my son next to his mother a week and a half ago.

"I'm pleading for your help. I'm willing to compromise. Are you?"

PA & Digital Desk