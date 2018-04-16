Protests planned for Starbucks where two black men were arrested

Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.

Organisers have called for protests outside the city centre cafe.

Protesters gather outside a Starbucks in Philadelphia yesterday where where two black men were arrested Thursday. Photo: AP Photo/Ron Todt.

Over the weekend, demonstrators called for the sacking of the employee who contacted police, who subsequently arrested the men on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said officers were told the men had asked to use the store's restroom but were denied because they had not bought anything. He said they then refused to leave.

Police have not released the names of the men who were arrested. A spokesman for the district attorney's office said the two were released "because of lack of evidence" that a crime had been committed.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has called the arrests a "reprehensible outcome" and said he wants to personally apologise to the men.

- Digital Desk and Press Association