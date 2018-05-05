Protesters gather across Russia ahead of Putin’s inauguration

Demonstrators are holding protests throughout Russia against the upcoming inauguration of Vladimir Putin for a fourth term as the country’s president.

The protests on Saturday have been organised by Mr Putin’s most prominent foe, anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny.

News reports and social media postings said protests had attracted hundreds or more in at least 10 cities in the east and Siberia.

Some arrests by police were reported, but no overall figure was available.

Larger demonstrations are expected in Moscow, where protesters aim to hold an unauthorised march on one of the capital’s main thoroughfares, and in St Petersburg.

Mr Putin will be inaugurated on Monday for a six-year term.

- Press Association