Probe after huge sinkhole swallows cars in Rome

Authorities in Rome have launched an investigation after a 30ft-wide sinkhole swallowed half a dozen cars on a residential street.

No one was injured in Wednesday evening's collapse in the Balduina neighbourhood, but families in nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The ANSA news agency said prosecutors had placed a property owner and the company handling construction along the road under investigation.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi visited the site and stressed that the sinkhole, which appeared to shave off the entire side of the road, occurred at an active construction site, and that the situation is under control.