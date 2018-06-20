Prince Louis christening to be held at Chapel Royal on July 9

Prince Louis of Cambridge’s christening will take place on July 9, Kensington Palace has announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, born on April 23, will be baptised at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London.

The palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.

“Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.



Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. pic.twitter.com/aBGNYTMRri — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2018

Eight-week-old Louis, a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is fifth in line to the throne and a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

George was also christened at the Chapel Royal, but Charlotte was baptised at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

Louis was born at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on St George’s Day, weighing 8lb 7oz.

- Press Association