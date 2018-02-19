President Trump "supportive" of efforts to improve gun background check system

President Donald Trump has said that he "supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system" for the purchase of guns.

The statement comes less than a week after the mass shooting at a school in Florida in which 17 people were killed.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, visited victims of the Florida shooting last week.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement today that Mr Trump had spoken with Republican Senator John Cornyn last Friday about a bill he introduced with Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat.

The Fix NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) Act aims to strengthen the ways in which state and federal governments report offences that could prohibit someone from buying a gun.

"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system," Mr Shah said.

Soooo...Republicans are actually pro gun control, pro Dreamer, pretending to be pro NRA, anti Dreamer, and Democrats are actually pro NRA, anti Dreamer, pretending to be pro gun control, pro Dreamer? This is hard to follow. https://t.co/kQTK8mOoXk — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2018

In the days since the Florida attack, students, parents and politicians across the United States have called on President Trump to take action on guns.

Trump's presidential campaign focused on a pro-gun platform and he has received significant funding from the National Rifle Association.

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017, Trump said that he was in favour of banning bump stocks. There has been no significant further action on this in the months since.

Before his presidential campaign, Trump had favoured a ban on assault weapons.

Digital Desk