President Trump suggests US troops no longer needed in Syria

President Donald Trump has said that US troops do not need to remain in Syria.

The president tweeted on Wednesday: “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.”

His tweet followed a series of news reports that the US is preparing to withdraw its troops from Syria.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Responding to the reports, Pentagon spokesman Col Rob Manning issued a statement, saying: “At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region.”

