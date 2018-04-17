President Trump says Korean peace talks have his blessing

President Donald Trump says conversations between North and South Korea to end their decades-long war have his blessing.

Speaking as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his private club in Florida, President Trump confirmed that the two Koreas are negotiating an end to hostilities.

A meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected in next week.

President Trump said the leaders "do have my blessing" to discuss an official end to the war.

Meanwhile, President Trump says five locations are under consideration for the historic US-North Korea meeting, which he hopes will take place in the next two months.

President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his tax cut package in Hialeah, Fla. Trump will play host to Japan's Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday amid growing strain between the two countries over the president's planned meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his push for new tariffs. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

- PA