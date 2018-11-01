President Trump expected to announce plans to deny asylum

President Donald Trump is expected to announce plans to deny asylum to migrants who try to enter the US illegally between ports of entry.

The move is part of his latest election season response to two caravans of migrants heading towards the US-Mexico border.

The White House announced earlier that the president would be making "brief remarks on the illegal immigration crisis" before he departs for a campaign rally in Missouri.

It is unclear whether the restrictions would apply only to those travelling in the caravans or would extend beyond the caravans to all people trying to enter the country.

The announcement comes as the president has sought to focus attention on immigration while trying to drum up GOP enthusiasm heading into next Tuesday's mid-term elections.

