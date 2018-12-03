Possible gunman reported at US university

Back to US World Home

A university in North Carolina says a possible gunman has been reported on campus and is telling people to take shelter.

In a tweet, William Peace University said a gunman was reportedly on his way to the campus. School spokesman Ian Dunne said Raleigh police are on the scene to investigate.

William Peace is a small, private liberal arts college in Raleigh that is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.

The school is located just north of the North Carolina government complex, which includes the legislature.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

GunmanWilliam Peace University

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World