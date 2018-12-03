Possible gunman reported at US university

A university in North Carolina says a possible gunman has been reported on campus and is telling people to take shelter.

In a tweet, William Peace University said a gunman was reportedly on his way to the campus. School spokesman Ian Dunne said Raleigh police are on the scene to investigate.

Update: Raleigh Police is investigating a possible gunman on campus. Continue to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/dDlbRrE4p9 — William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018

William Peace is a small, private liberal arts college in Raleigh that is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.

The school is located just north of the North Carolina government complex, which includes the legislature.

- Press Association