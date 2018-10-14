Portugal sees worst tropical storm in more than 170 years
Hurricane Leslie has slammed into western Portugal, packing winds of around 160 kilometres per hour.
It is the worst tropical storm in the country since 1842, and made landfall north of the capital Lisbon.
More than 15,000 homes are without power, and it is feared rain could trigger flash floods.
There have been no reports of deaths or injuries as yet.
