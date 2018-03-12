Porn star offers to return $130,000 to discuss alleged relationship with Donald Trump

An adult film actress who said she had sex with US President Donald Trump has offered to return the US$130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss their alleged relationship.

An attorney for Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sent a letter to Trump's lawyer today saying she would wire the money to Trump if she could speak openly about their relationship.

The letter was sent by Clifford's lawyer to Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen and his attorney, Lawrence Rosen.

The letter said that if the offer was accepted, the non-disclosure agreement would be "deemed null and void".

Clifford's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Trump and Cohen should accept the proposal and allow Clifford to tell her side of the story.

- AP