Porkers in peril as lorry carrying 200 pigs overturns on roundabout in UK

A rescue operation was launched in England after a lorry carrying 200 pigs overturned on a roundabout.

Firefighters were called to to the incident at Swan House roundabout on the A68 West Auckland Road at around 10am on Monday.

We have 5 fire engines & a Special Rescue Unit in attendance at Swan House roundabout A68 West Auckland road, where a articulated lorry carrying 200 pigs has overturned. The driver has been rescued & crews are assisting in moving the pigs into other vehicles to be transported. pic.twitter.com/OsRA2o7Rf7 — CDD Fire and Rescue (@CDDFRS) May 7, 2018

The driver of the vehicle was rescued from the cab and taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

A spokesman for County Durham & Darlington Fire &Rescue Service said: “We were called early this morning to a report of an articulated lorry overturned, and it turned out that it was carrying approximately 200 pigs.

Firefighters were called to the overturned lorry (CDD Fire & Rescue/Twitter/PA)

“We managed to get the driver out of the top of the cab, and he was taken to hospital.

“Six appliances were dispatched in 10 minutes and there was local assistance from farmers, and two vets.

“The majority of the pigs have survived, at least 80% are still alive.

“We had to decant all the pigs from the lorry and transfer them to trucks. “

Pictures released by the fire service show some of the pigs roadside, next to the lorry lying on its side.

